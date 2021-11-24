Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

