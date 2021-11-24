Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

