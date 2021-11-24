Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 12,896 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 199.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

