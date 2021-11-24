Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 172,020 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of ASND opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.