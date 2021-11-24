Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 172,145 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 95.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

