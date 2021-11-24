Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 78,322 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

