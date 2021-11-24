Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $563,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

