Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $157,638 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

