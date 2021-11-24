Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.60

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 3655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARUY. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.