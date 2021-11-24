MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

MCFT stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.