Maureen Duffy Sells 4,136 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.