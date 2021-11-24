Maureen Duffy Sells 4,136 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AWK opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
