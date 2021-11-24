Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MZDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 27,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.