M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.
SAA stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.39. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £203.56 million and a PE ratio of -72.39.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
