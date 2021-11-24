M&C Saatchi’s (SAA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

SAA stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.39. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of £203.56 million and a PE ratio of -72.39.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

