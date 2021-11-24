MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 46,723 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 86.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,723 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

