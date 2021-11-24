Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

LON MER opened at GBX 183.62 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £203.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.79. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

