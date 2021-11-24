MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.41

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.