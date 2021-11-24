MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 102% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 86.4% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $33,829.04 and approximately $14.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

