Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

