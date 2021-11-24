Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

