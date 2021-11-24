MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,285.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,591.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.