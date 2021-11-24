MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,075 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

