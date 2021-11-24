Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 14,204 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 101,457.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Busey were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 16.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

