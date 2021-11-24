Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 7,365 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 105,214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 50.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 67.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CMCO stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

