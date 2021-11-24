Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $378,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 108,652.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.