Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 101,075.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 450.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,278 shares of company stock worth $20,236,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.