Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,302 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 86,040.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

