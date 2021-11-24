MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MCHVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MGM China stock remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561. MGM China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

