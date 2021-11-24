Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post sales of $50.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.92 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $194.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $208.86 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.31.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,095,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

