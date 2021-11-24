Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.86 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

