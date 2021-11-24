Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

