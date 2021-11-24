Millennium Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,557 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:RRD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $678.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.62.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

