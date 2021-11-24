Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1,372.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $882.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

