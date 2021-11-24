Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 217.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

