Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

EWM stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

