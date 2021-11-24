Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000.

GHACU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

