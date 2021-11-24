Millennium Management LLC Sells 48,436 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.54 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

