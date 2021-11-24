Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,187 shares of company stock worth $55,312,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.