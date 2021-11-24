Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

MIND opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.69 million and a PE ratio of -912.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

