Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.
MIND opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.69 million and a PE ratio of -912.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Mind Gym has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).
About Mind Gym
