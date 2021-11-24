Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Shares Up 2.1%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58. 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

