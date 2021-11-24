MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.29 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $7,096.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,073.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.79 or 0.07431583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.02 or 0.00371984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.29 or 0.01080171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084085 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00424059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.00436248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005639 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

