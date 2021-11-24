Mirrored Amazon Market Capitalization Achieves $19.48 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for about $3,686.74 or 0.06497388 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $19.48 million and $57,729.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.07442724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,175.52 or 0.99001913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 5,283 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

