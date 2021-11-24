Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Company Profile

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its products and services include private banking, checking accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1923 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

