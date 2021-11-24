MKM Partners Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $22.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

GPS stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. GAP has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

