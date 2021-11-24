monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $342.66

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $342.66, but opened at $331.77. monday.com shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 2,056 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.40.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

