Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GLUE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 144,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,137. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.