Morgan Stanley Acquires 153,245 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.51 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.