Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ichor were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 4,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

