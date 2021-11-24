Morgan Stanley Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $54.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

