Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $65.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Spire stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

