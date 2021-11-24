Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $65.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Spire stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.