Morgan Stanley Raises Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

